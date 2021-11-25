Lukashenko accused the United States of trying to unleash a war with Belarus – RBK

According to the Belarusian president, the Americans, through the hands of the Poles, the Balts and Ukraine, want to “create a mess in Belarus.” According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin sees the same situation.

Alexander Lukashenko

(Photo: Nikolay Petrov / AP)



President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko believes that the US is using the migration crisis on the border with the EU to start a war. As reported by the BelTA agency, he said this at a joint meeting of the Constitutional Commission and the working group on finalizing the draft Constitution.

“They need to get closer to Moscow. And here this “balcony” again remained, it interferes with them, it is necessary to cut it off. And they will cut it, ”he said.

Lukashenko called what is happening on the border a stage of rebellion or a “color revolution.” In his opinion, NATO’s involvement in resolving the refugee situation is nothing more than provoking a war. “Europe does not want war. Who needs this war? Americans, ”the Belarusian president said.

NATO sees no reason to help Poland with migrants



In his opinion, the United States wants to unleash the war “with the hands of Poles, Balts and Ukrainians.” “We need to create a mess around here again. And they will watch aside and supply weapons so that we kill each other and the economy goes down. They will come here again with the dollar they are now printing to help us, ”Lukashenka said.