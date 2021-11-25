https://ria.ru/20211125/lukashenko-1760791725.html

Lukashenko accused the United States of wanting to start a war

Lukashenko accused the United States of wanting to unleash a war – Russia news agency, 11/25/2021

Lukashenko accused the United States of wanting to start a war

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the United States wants to unleash a war with the hands of Poles, Balts and Ukrainians, using the topic of the migration crisis on … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

2021-11-25T20: 43

2021-11-25T20: 43

2021-11-25T22: 20

in the world

USA

Belarus

NATO

Alexander Lukashenko

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759540502_0:90:3065:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_58b986b1e630beb6c466ad06aa151113.jpg

MINSK, November 25 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the United States wants to unleash a war with the hands of Poles, Balts and Ukrainians, using the theme of the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU. As Sputnik reported on Thursday, the Belarusian president made this statement on Thursday at a joint meeting of the constitutional commission and working group on finalizing the draft constitution. “They are trying to take advantage of these poor refugees, this process. They are already openly saying: connect NATO. What does NATO mean? Unleash a war. They provoke us. Europe does not need this, Europe does not want this, Europe does not want war. Who needs this war? The Americans, “Lukashenko said. He said that the Americans” love to fight with someone else’s hands. ” “They will watch on the sidelines and supply weapons so that we kill each other and the economy goes down. to a large extent, what is all this being done. They want to do it with the hands of the Poles, the Balts and the Ukrainians, “Lukashenko stated.” They need to get closer to Moscow. And here this “balcony” remains again (Belarus – ed.), hinders them, it is necessary to cut it off. And they will cut it, “the head of state noted. Lukashenko said that together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they see what is happening and look at these events unfolding around Belarus in the same way. “This is aimed against them first of all (against Russia – ed.). And how to get there if Ukraine and Belarus (geographically close to Russia – ed.)? With Ukraine, you see what happened, and Belarus is opposed,” said the head Belarusian state. He added that, in turn, Poland uses the theme of the migration crisis at the border to distract its population from many internal problems, contradictions with the European Union. For example, from the conflict with the European Union over the supremacy of domestic legislation over international one. “So we need to distract from this situation. They are ready to unleash a war,” Lukashenka said. In addition, according to him, the promotion of the topic of the migration crisis and attraction of US support to the advantageous political elites of Poland fighting with each other. In November, a group of migrants, mostly Kurds, was formed near the border of Belarus and Poland, which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. In general, as Lukashenko’s press secretary Natalya Eismont reported in November, there are about 7,000 refugees in Belarus. Meanwhile, some migrants, after unsuccessful attempts to enter the EU, return to their homeland. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, accusing Minsk of creating a migration crisis. These accusations were denied in Minsk. Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

https://ria.ru/20211125/granitsa-1760749800.html

https://ria.ru/20211125/bezhentsy-1760717811.html

USA

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759540502_99 0:2828:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fce4465d16bd6f7e3469aef1c8f42844.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, USA, Belarus, NATO, Alexander Lukashenko, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus