President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the opposition outside the country has prepared a new plan to destabilize the country, the authorities of the republic about RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

MINSK, November 25 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the opposition outside the country has prepared a new plan to destabilize the country, the authorities of the republic know about it and will make it public. On Thursday, the president said that the fugitives have prepared a new plan to destabilize the country. “They (the opposition – ed.) have already worked out a plan. I sent it to the presidential administration to be worked out and circulated there, so that you all can see what they want. Well, this is a complete laughing stock. This is a plan of runaways in order to get funding. You cannot say otherwise, “the publication quotes Lukashenka as saying. The President said that the plan is” simply ridiculous. ” “I, already a seasoned person, read and think: will the West really go crazy again and give money for this? Nevertheless, you yourself will see this plan. Why am I talking about this. They are already preparing to break the constitution and, if their plan is implemented, bring the people of Belarus out into the streets again. History teaches nothing, “the head of state emphasized. Lukashenka drew attention to the : but this is not necessary, we do not need a new constitution. ” opposition, for the suppression of which the security forces, among other things, used special means and special equipment. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the situation in the country had stabilized, the peak of the protests had passed, and their manifestations had practically disappeared. In Belarus, criminal cases have been initiated against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, a conspiracy to seize state power by unconstitutional means, an attempted terrorist attack. is seeking broad international sanctions against Minsk. Lukashenko more than once accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans “play along” with it.

