Lukashenko announced US plans to unleash a war with the hands of Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the United States, through the hands of Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states, wants to unleash a war using the topic of migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border.

BelTA informs about it.

“Today, you see, the monopolar world is disappearing. They love to fight with someone else’s hands, and it is necessary to create a mess somewhere here again. And they will watch aside and supply weapons so that we kill each other and the economy goes down. They will come here again with the dollar they are now printing to help us, and America again, as Trump said, first of all – to dominate. That is, by and large, why all this is being done. They want to do it with the hands of Poles, Balts and Ukrainians, ”Lukashenka said.

According to him, they are ready to take advantage of the migration crisis to unleash a war.

“They are already openly saying: connect NATO. What does NATO mean? Unleash a war. They provoke us. Europe does not need this, Europe does not want this, Europe does not want war. Who needs this war? Americans, ”he added.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he fears a possible opening of fire and an escalation of violence on the Belarusian-Polish border. He also proposed to the NATO Secretary General to increase the readiness of the alliance forces on the eastern flank.