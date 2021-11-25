Lukashenko says opposition has prepared a new plan to destabilize Belarus – International Panorama

MINSK, November 25. / TASS /. The Belarusian opposition located abroad has prepared a new plan to destabilize Belarus. This was stated on Thursday by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting on the draft of a new constitution.

“They have already worked out a plan, I sent it to the presidential administration so that it could be worked out and disseminated so that you all can see what they want. Well, this is a complete laughing stock,” the SB edition quotes the head of state as saying. Belarus today “. – This is the plan of the runaways in order to get funding <...>. I already read the well-worn person and think: is it possible that the West will go crazy again and give money for this. Nevertheless, you will see this plan for yourself.”

According to Lukashenka, the opposition is “preparing to break the constitution” and “bring the people of Belarus out into the streets again” if their plan is implemented. At the same time, he added that those “who shouted the most about changes and that it is necessary to almost remove this president, break, kill, etc., today shouted: but this is not necessary. We do not need a new constitution.”

In Belarus, on August 9 last year, the presidential elections were held, in which, according to the official data of the CEC, the incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won, the second place was taken by the opposition representative Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who did not recognize the election results and left the country. Later, on her initiative, the Opposition Coordination Council was created, which designated as its goal the transfer of power, its activities were recognized by the authorities of the republic as illegal.

In February of this year, the KGB of Belarus announced that the situation in the country had stabilized, the peak of the protests had passed, their manifestations had practically disappeared. Criminal cases have been initiated against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, a conspiracy to seize state power unconstitutionally, and an attempted terrorist attack.

Against the background of protests in Belarus, Lukashenko announced the need to change the constitution and readiness to redistribute part of the presidential powers in favor of other branches of government.