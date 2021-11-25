Lukashenko: US wants to start a war with the help of Ukraine and Poland – Gazeta.Ru

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko claims that the United States, with the help of Poland, Ukraine, the Baltic countries and the migration crisis on the border of the republic, wants to start a war. It is reported by the agency “BelTA“.

“They are trying to take advantage of these poor refugees, this process. Their purpose is already visible, they are already openly saying: to involve NATO. What does NATO mean? Unleash a war. They provoke us. Europe does not need this, Europe does not want this, Europe does not want war. Who needs this war? To the Americans, ”Lukashenka said.

He added that the States “love to fight with someone else’s hands” and are trying to create a “mess” once again, watching aside how the parties to the conflict kill each other, and the economy goes down.

According to Lukashenko, the US plans to move closer to Moscow with the help of the migration crisis.

Formerly Berlin rejected the proposal of Belarus to accept 2 thousand refugees to Germany who are on the Belarusian border.

“The idea of ​​creating a humanitarian corridor to Germany for 2,000 migrants is not a solution acceptable to Germany or the EU,” the agency quotes a German government spokesman.