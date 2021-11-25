https://ria.ru/20211125/polozhenie-1760667139.html
Lyashko announced plans of Zelensky to introduce martial law
Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, leader of the Radical Party Oleg Lyashko said that President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to introduce martial law in Ukraine. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021
KIEV, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, leader of the Radical Party Oleg Lyashko said that President Volodymyr Zelensky intends to introduce martial law in Ukraine. “According to my information, Zelensky plans to introduce martial law in Ukraine for two months at the NSDC on December 1, and this is done with one goal – control over the media, because martial law is an absolute restriction of all constitutional rights of citizens, including freedom of speech, property, democratic rallies, and any public events, “Lyashko quotes the site of the Nash TV channel. According to the politician, the reason For such a decision, there will be mass actions at which people protest against the economic and international policies of the current authorities. According to the law, martial law is introduced in Ukraine by a presidential decree, which he issues at the suggestion of the National Security and Defense Council. The document must also be approved by the Verkhovna Rada. For all the years of independence, martial law was introduced in Ukraine only once – at the end of November 2018, after Russian border guards detained three Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait that violated the state border. Martial law was in effect only in ten regions for 30 days, after which it was canceled.
