Macron spoke out for the enlargement of the European Union

French President Emmanuel Macron said he supports Croatia's aspirations to finally become part of the Schengen and Eurozone.

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. French President Emmanuel Macron said he supports Croatia’s aspirations to become part of the Schengen area and the eurozone. Macron, led by a government delegation, is on his first official visit to Zagreb on Thursday. Earlier, Croatian national television reported that Croatian Defense Ministers Mario Banozic and France Florence Parli signed an agreement on the acquisition by Zagreb of a squadron of 12 Rafale fighters worth € 999 million. “I support Croatia’s aspiration to join the Schengen zone,” Macron said in a joint press conferences with Croatian Prime Minister Andrei Plenkovic. The French President also added that he supports Zagreb’s desire to become a member of the Eurozone. In September 2017, the Croatian leadership announced the start of the campaign for joining the euro area. The process of adaptation of the country to the transition to a single currency continues. Five countries, 36 years ago, decided to abolish border controls among themselves. Today there are 26 states in the Schengen area, in which about 420 million people live. This zone includes 22 of the 27 EU countries – all except Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Cyprus and Ireland. It also covers four non-EU countries: Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

