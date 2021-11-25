Manta Network will distribute 20% of Calamari tokens to future MANTA holders | Blockchain24

As part of the current crowd-loan, in addition to the distribution of MANTA tokens, the Manta Network team promises to distribute 20% of KMA tokens to all crowdloan participants. The project team announced this on Twitter. You can take part in the crowdsale here.

“The more MANTA tokens you have, the more KMA tokens you will receive! Participate in the Manta Crowd Loan for additional rewards. 20% of all KMA tokens will be distributed to MANTA holders, ”Manta said on Twitter.

The Manta Network is marketed by developers as a privacy protocol built for the DeFi stack.

“Using zk-SNARKS, the Manta Network provides end-to-end anonymity, thereby addressing several inherent problems with DeFi, including scalability, privacy, liquidity, interoperability and usability. The project has received the support of several well-known industry leaders and investment firms such as CoinFund, ParaFi Capita, SkyVision Capital, LongHash Ventures and many others, ”the developers said in a statement.

In addition, the Manta Network’s Calamari Network (KMA) testnet is already operating as a parachain on the Kusama Network (KSM). She handles confidential transactions and exchanges for all parachain assets on Kusama, including her own KSM token.

During the second batch of parachain slot auctions on Kusama, the company won a second round slot with over 218,000 KSM from 19,766 community members.

More details about the Manta Network, its Calamari testnet and the terms of crowdsourcing can be found in a separate article.