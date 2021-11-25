Marvel star apologizes for criticizing Scarlett Johansson over Black Widow

Fans were eagerly awaiting the release “Black widow“Which brought the MCU back to the big screen. However, one former Marvel star was underwhelmed about this.

Stephen Dorff, who played in “Blade1998, previously criticized the film, saying it “looked like trash and a bad video game,” and that he was ashamed of the lead actress, Scarlett Johansson. The actor’s comments went viral, and users reacted ambiguously to his words, given that he himself was once a part of the genre.

The actor seems to regret his comments now, as he brought it up again in a new interview with TMZ.

I love Scarlett. I think it was taken a little out of context. She’s a great actress. I’m just not a fan of this. I love Scarlett, I heard that she is going to be a mom, so I wish her all the best, and she is an old friend of mine, and I felt uncomfortable when I saw these comments.

Dorff also noted that he did not watch “Black widow“And does not go to such films, but he liked”iron Man” and “Joker“And he looks forward to”Batman»Matt Reeves.

