Media: the head of the CIA threatened Russia with consequences due to the “Havana syndrome”
Media: the head of the CIA threatened Russia with consequences due to the “Havana syndrome”
2021-11-25T00: 27
2021-11-25T00: 27
2021-11-25T03: 22
WASHINGTON, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. The director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, during a visit to Moscow in November, warned of the consequences for Russia if US intelligence agencies held it responsible for the “Havana Syndrome” among American diplomats, according to the Washington Post, citing sources. According to the newspaper, Burns discussed this the issue with the leadership of the FSB and SVR. At the same time, Burns did not directly accuse Moscow of any actions against American diplomats. “The fact that Burns formulated a warning with the word” if “suggests that after four years of investigations under various administrations – still unable to determine the cause of the unusual incidents. However, the director’s decision to discuss the possibility of Russian participation directly with colleagues in Moscow highlighted the deep suspicions of the CIA about the involvement of the Kremlin, “the article says. The CIA declined to comment. Moscow has denied any involvement in the “Havana syndrome”. This unknown disease began to afflict American diplomats around the world since 2016. About 200 diplomats were injured on all continents. There is no explanation for this phenomenon yet.
