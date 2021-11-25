Megan Fox, Merilin Monroe and other stars who have abandoned sex symbol status

Not all stars like being called “sex symbols”. They argue that such a “status” prevents people from seeing artists as multifaceted personalities with talents, and not just attractive appearance. There are also some celebrities who were at first inspired by this title, and then tired.

For example, the singer and actress Dasha Astafieva, because of her photo shoots for Playboy, was dubbed by fans and the media as a “Ukrainian sex symbol”. Almost all of her videos, photos and scenes from films have sexual connotations.

In the semifinals of the show “Dancing with Stars”, the artist announced her intention to participate in the project next year: the country perceives you “.

1. Scarlett Johansson

When Scarlett became internationally popular, she was repeatedly recognized as the sexiest actress in Hollywood. And the star was not against this title, because it raised her self-esteem well.

But after Johansson turned a little over thirty, she realized that nothing had changed. In her, fans saw more a full-breasted woman, and not a talented artist. This began to bother her, as the star said in an interview: “I don’t want that anymore. I really liked to be attractive and desirable for the audience, but I don’t want to be stuck in this role forever.”

2. Jessica Alba

This American actress became known in the media as a sex symbol after her filming in the movie “Sin City”. Then Jessica was often invited to be a model in spicy photo shoots. The star herself was annoyed: “I remember the first shooting, where I had to pose in a certain way. I then thought:“ Well, yes, of course! I am 19 and I am chaste. I don’t even know what they want from me. ”It was very strange.

3. Keanu Reeves

Keanu starred in the movie “Speed” in 1994, after which he had millions of fans from all over the world. The actor did not like this so much that he did everything possible to “erase” the image of the sexual hero. In an interview, he commented on it this way: “I hate the term sex symbol. I do not consider myself as such at all. And I do not look like a sex symbol.”

4. Megan Fox

Meghan often wears revealing and sexy outfits. It would seem that the star likes that the media calls her a sex symbol. In fact, she is worried that everyone is only interested in appearance: “This status absorbs all other parts of my personality. It seems to devalue me. I become nothing – just an image and a picture.”

5. Harry Styles

At the concerts of this artist, whole armies of fans gather, ready for literally anything for Harry’s sake. The star’s reaction to this is ambiguous: on the one hand, he continues to flirt a little with fans, and on the other, he feels discomfort. The star comments on it this way: “It’s really uncomfortable. So much so that I try to barely think about the status of a sex symbol.”

6. Marilyn Monroe

Analyzing the films where Marilyn was filmed, it seems that she liked to be sexy and flirty. But during her lifetime, Monroe was less enthusiastic about her popularity and status as a sex symbol than you might think. She once said: “I never understood what it means to be a sex symbol. The point is that a sex symbol unofficially becomes a thing / object. I just hate being an object.”

7. Eva Mendes

Eve was nicknamed one of the sexiest stars in Hollywood right after filming the movie “Training Day”. She didn’t like this popularity and even frightened her: “I’m tired of being constantly considered sexy. I allowed this“ label ”to become defining in my work. But it became a limitation for me. Sexuality is not my whole personality, but only a small part of it. “.

