Megan Fox’s boyfriend spoke about his daughter

He also assured that his daughter is not afraid to hurt his feelings as a musician, and if she does not like the song, then she speaks about it in his face. “She just says:” Dad, this shit. They won’t listen to this. And then I go and redo the song until she likes it, “the musician said in an interview on the Kelly Clarkson show.

When the presenter showed a joint photo of Coulson and Casey on the big screen, she hinted that the picture should be a Christmas card. She argued that the father and daughter there look content and happy. “It’s on the screensaver of my phone,” admitted Machine Gun Kelly.

Last Sunday, Casey accompanied her father to the AMA, where he received the award for best rock musician. The singer and his daughter looked stylish and harmonious, dressed in all black. This is the third joint carpet run for Coulson and Casey.