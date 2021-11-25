https://ria.ru/20211125/migranty-1760766825.html
Merkel accused Belarus of creating a migration crisis
2021-11-25T18: 00
BERLIN, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Berlin that the situation on the border with Belarus was created by Minsk, expressed full solidarity with Warsaw. She added that her telephone conversations with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in this regard were “closely coordinated”, she also “discussed this with the Polish prime minister.” On the border of Belarus and Poland, several thousand migrants have accumulated over the past few weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU: because of Western sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.
