Merkel gave advice on Ukrainian settlement
Merkel gave advice on the Ukrainian settlement
Merkel gave advice on Ukrainian settlement
Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that on the issue of the Ukrainian settlement, one should "remain open for dialogue" between the participants.
BERLIN, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that on the issue of the Ukrainian settlement, one should “remain open for dialogue” between the participants. “From my point of view, the doors for dialogue should always remain open, since sanctions are one thing, but on the other hand, one should always remain open to dialogue and solve problems through negotiations, “Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin.
