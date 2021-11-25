Merkel threatened Russia with new sanctions – RBK

According to the outgoing Chancellor, the EU should unite in connection with the situation on the border of Poland and Belarus, as well as around Ukraine

Angela Merkel

(Photo: Markus Schreiber / AP)



The EU should impose new sanctions against Russia if the situation in Ukraine escalates. According to Reuters, Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this during a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

According to Merkel, the EU should show unity on the issue of attitude towards Belarus, which, as she believes, provides support to refugees storming the Polish border, as well as towards Russia, which has deployed its military units on the Ukrainian border.

“Any aggression that threatens Ukraine’s sovereignty will be costly,” Merkel said.

The outgoing chancellor also expressed confidence that Poland will be able to prevent further escalation on the border with Belarus. According to her, Russian President Vladimir Putin must convince the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko that people cannot be used for their own purposes.