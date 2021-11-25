https://ria.ru/20211125/sanktsii-1760748683.html

Merkel threatened with new sanctions in the absence of progress in Ukraine

BERLIN, November 25 – RIA Novosti. German Acting Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the EU should demonstrate unity in the issue of new sanctions due to the conflict in Donbass. She expressed regret that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in her opinion, “were not ready” for that. to hold another summit in the “Normandy format” by the end of her term. Merkel noted that in the event of further exacerbation of the situation, European countries should be ready to introduce new measures. She stressed that any manifestation of aggression would have a high price. The politician said that it is necessary to constantly remind Russia of this, but at the same time offer her negotiations. “I do not want to go into speculation,” what would happen if. “I want to do everything to make it clear that there will be no new aggression “, – emphasized Merkel. The acting chancellor added that she is on the side of Ukraine, but at the same time the doors for dialogue must remain open, and problems need to be solved within the framework of negotiations. Restrictions against the citizens of Russia and Ukraine, whom the European Union accuses of undermining the territorial integrity and sovereignty republics, introduced in March 2014. They include travel restrictions and an asset freeze in the EU. In addition, Brussels has also introduced economic sectoral anti-Russian sanctions – they are linked to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements and are valid until January 31, 2022 – and measures for the “illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol”, which provide for limitation of economic relations with the peninsula. Their term expires on June 23, 2022. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in Kiev overcoming the political and economic crisis. Relations between Russia and the West deteriorated after the coup d’etat in Ukraine, the return of Crimea and the outbreak of the conflict in Donbass. European countries and the United States accused the Kremlin of intervening and imposed sanctions against it, Moscow reacted in a mirror-like manner.

