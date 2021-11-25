https://ria.ru/20211125/polsha-1760799094.html

Migrants riot at a center for foreigners in Poland, media reported

WARSAW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Migrants riot at a guarded center for illegal aliens in Poland's Wenjin (Lubusz Voivodeship), RMF FM reported.

WARSAW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Migrants riot at a guarded center for illegal aliens in Poland’s Wenjin (Lubusz Voivodeship), RMF FM reported. The rioters carried rubbish bins and furniture to the site. Police and additional forces of firefighters and border guards arrived at the scene of the incident. According to the press secretary of the Polish Border Guard, Anna Michalskaya, illegal immigrants tried to break through the fences, but they are double, and in some places – triple. The situation is now under control. “Negotiations are ongoing to calm the nervous foreigners, but given their temperament, it’s not easy,” said Ioanna Konecnyak, spokeswoman for the Nadbujan Border Guard. men, 358 of them are Iraqi citizens. Such guarded institutions place illegal migrants detained in Poland. There they are waiting for refugee status or deportation. Since the beginning of this year, about 2.6 thousand illegal migrants have been detained in the country, which is 25 times more than last year. Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. Belarus denies all these accusations, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially escalating the situation with refugees.

