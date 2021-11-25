https://ria.ru/20211125/migranty-1760693398.html

Migrants staged a rally on the border with Poland

People from the Middle East staged a rally at the Belarusian-Polish border, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760707141_0-0:3225:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_6ad9dcf7879597bd696595ed4c2abf53.jpg

BRUZGI checkpoint (Belarusian-Polish border), November 25 – RIA Novosti. People from the Middle East staged a rally at the Belarusian-Polish border, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. The participants demand from the EU to recognize them as refugees. People claim that they want to live in a peaceful and stable state, and deny that they are economic migrants. In the summer, on the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries, the flow of illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa trying to penetrate into Western Europe increased. In November, the situation escalated. Several thousand people rushed to the barriers and set up camp there. They repeatedly tried to break through the cordon, but their attempts were suppressed by the Polish security forces. The European Union and Belarus blame each other for the crisis. Minsk has repeatedly stated that the assault of migrants is being pushed by “a hopeless situation in which they find themselves due to the lack of a legal opportunity to apply for protection to the EU.” The State Border Committee reported that the Polish military was driving people out with tear gas, explosives and other special equipment. They talked about the use of force by the illegal immigrants themselves: the crowd threw stones at the servicemen. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate refugees. Some, after unsuccessful attempts to enter the European Union, return to their homeland.

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760707141_2-0:2731:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0426f433eefbfa42811fbe94f5d9eef6.jpg

