Morgenstern, who left Russia, was found in a Dubai hotel | News | News

Rapper Morgenstern, who left Moscow incognito with his wife, was found in a hotel on the Palm Jumeirah island in Dubai. This information was confirmed by the employees of the institution, reports REN TV on November 25.

The journalists managed to talk to the hotel employee, who said that the spouses were resting and could not receive calls from anyone. To a clarifying question, the hotel replied that the artists are currently sleeping.

At the same time, ticket sales for the artist’s concert have been suspended, follows from the information on the website of the Gipsy bar, where the event was planned to be held on November 26.

Earlier that day, it became known that Morgenstern was seen in the company of his wife Dilara Zinatullina and security guards in the cabin of the Lastochka train en route from Moscow to Minsk. Through Belarus, the couple went to Dubai.

On November 23, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, accused the rapper of drug dealing on social networks. According to him, the musician involves a huge number of young people in this area of ​​communication.

On November 19, the UK began checking Morgenstern’s videos. The investigation believes that the artist’s work promotes drug use and deviant behavior. The content on the rapper’s TikTok, his YouTube video, as well as the artist’s video for the song Rablo is checked.

In mid-April, an administrative case was opened against Morgenstern for drug propaganda. It was noted that the reason for this was the music videos of the artist “Rose Wine – 2” and Family. After that, on June 3, the court fined the artist 100 thousand rubles for the propaganda of narcotic substances.