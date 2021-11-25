Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology included in the US sanctions list

The US Department of Commerce imposed export restrictions on the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology in connection with the production of military products for military customers. This was reported on the website of the department.

MIPT was included in the list of “military end users”, that is, organizations whose products are end users of the military departments. To sell equipment or technology to organizations on this list, US suppliers must request permission. In December 2020, 45 Russian and 58 Chinese enterprises and organizations were included in this list. The list includes the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Rosoboronexport, Oboronprom, Rostec, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, Irkut, MiG, Tupolev, RCC Progress, one of the oldest shipbuilding enterprises “Admiralty shipyards”, Komsomolsk-on-Amur aircraft plant named after Gagarin and others.

On November 24, the US Department of Commerce also added 27 legal entities and individuals from China, Japan, Pakistan and Singapore to the list of organizations whose activities are contrary to US national security and foreign policy.