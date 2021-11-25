https://ria.ru/20211125/moskva-1760646476.html

Moscow issued a Troika card with augmented reality effect

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Troika card with augmented reality effect was issued in Moscow in honor of the tenth anniversary of city electronic services and services, according to the website of the mayor of the capital. inside the ring. It is added that its functions will remain the same, and in order to take advantage of the augmented reality effect, you need to point the camera at a map with an Instagram mask turned on. After that, the screen will display an animation that will remind you of a decade of urban online services and services.

