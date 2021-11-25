https://ria.ru/20211125/polis-1760657205.html
Murashko spoke about plans to introduce a digital compulsory medical insurance policy
MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The compulsory health insurance policy will become digital, the Russians will automatically receive it at birth, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said at the All-Russian Congress of Patients. The Minister clarified that from 2022, Russians will be able to abandon the paper policy in favor of a register entry in the system of the federal CHI fund. According to him, the document will be generated automatically when data on the birth of a child appears in the registry office or upon application when obtaining Russian citizenship. In addition, in the future it is planned to link the data of the federal register of preferential drug provision to the portal of state services, added Murashko. This will allow Russians to learn about the rights to benefits and enjoy them without hindrance.
