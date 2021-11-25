Named the best products for men over 50 that slow down aging

Diet can play a significant role in how the body ages. While proper nutrition is important at every stage of your life, experts say it is especially important as you age. The list of useful products for men after 50 was compiled by the Eat this! Not That!

Avocado

It’s easy to fall in love with avocado, with its rich, creamy texture that picks up everything from sandwiches and salads to tacos and omelets – but here’s another reason to add this food to your shopping list.

“High in ‘good for you’ fats – monounsaturated fats – avocados help reduce blood sugar spikes,” says Rachel Fine, MD and owner of To The Pointe Nutrition, New York City, a nutritional consulting service. “The vitamins and fat content of avocados provide an increase in anti-aging antioxidants and phytochemicals. Vitamins B and C, as well as folate and magnesium, lutein and beta-carotene are just a few of the main anti-aging antioxidants.

Asparagus

Whether you’re steaming, roasting, or air-roasting, asparagus is a must-have vegetable on your plate. Why? Not only is asparagus linked to the prevention of certain types of cancer, it is also one of the best dietary sources of prebiotics that promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

“Men should remember to consume a range of prebiotic-rich foods to slow the aging process,” says Kara Landau, gut health expert and founder of Uplift Food. “When our gut bacteria are well nourished, our microbiome becomes more diverse, which in turn improves our immune system, reduces inflammation and supports our mood. This complex effect of a healthy gut helps to delay the onset of lifestyle and physical ailments. which occur later in life, and also prevent the onset of depression, which can be caused by lifestyle changes that usually occur in this age group.

A fish

Janet Coleman, a researcher at TheConsumerMag.com, says fish is an ideal source of protein to focus on as you age for several reasons.

“In one study, people over 50 who ate fish at least once a week had a 16% lower risk of heart disease and a 25% lower risk of dying from all causes,” she explains. “The researchers believe this is because fish contains omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce inflammation and blood pressure.”

According to Coleman, as you age, your body produces less and less of these essential fatty acids, which is why it is especially important to opt for foods high in omega-3s after age 50.

As for the fish you should eat, salmon, Atlantic mackerel, cod, herring, and canned tuna are the most high in omega-3 fatty acids.

Spinach

According to Marissa Meshulam, MD and founder of MPM Nutrition, eating greens is one of the best ways to slow down the aging process.

“Dark green leafy vegetables may help slow cognitive decline in aging adults,” she adds.

Spinach, kale, arugula, and Swiss chard are especially rich in vitamin K, a protective micronutrient known to have anti-inflammatory effects in the body, which means it may be beneficial for age-related conditions such as heart disease, osteoarthritis

Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, and other nuts are rich in powerful phytochemicals that can promote health in many ways as you get older. In fact, a 2019 study published in the journal Antioxidants found that nuts can lower risk factors for a number of age-related diseases and play a key role in overall life expectancy by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.