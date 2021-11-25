NASA will try to change the trajectory of an asteroid for the first time

On Wednesday, the US space agency (NASA) began a unique experiment by launching a spacecraft from Vanderberg Air Force Base in California, the purpose of which is to change the trajectory of an asteroid.

A specially created spacecraft went to meet the small asteroid Dimorf. The device should cover a distance of almost 10 million kilometers by next autumn and crash into an asteroid at a speed of 24 thousand kilometers per hour. Scientists hope that as a result of the impact, the space body will change its trajectory.

Dimorph poses no danger to the Earth. It was chosen as a convenient object of the experiment, which should answer the question of whether it is possible to change the flight trajectory of asteroids or large meteorites, whose collision with the Earth is fraught with catastrophic consequences, with an impact of an artificial apparatus. “For the first time, mankind will change the direction of motion of a natural celestial body in space,” says program manager Tom Statler, NASA.

On behalf of Congress, American astronomers track more than a thousand asteroids more than a kilometer in diameter, which from time to time come close to Earth. According to computer models, the Earth has not been in danger of hitting an asteroid for centuries, although the chance remains minimal. According to scientists, they were able to identify more than 90 percent of large asteroids, but only 40 percent of small, about 150 meters in diameter, capable of causing significant damage in the event of a fall.

The so-called “kinetic impact” on an asteroid in theory is the simplest way to change the direction of its motion. Scientists are also considering options for destroying asteroids using nuclear and laser weapons.