Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Garner Unveil Angel City Football Team Uniforms

Their women’s club is rapidly becoming one of the most famous in the United States.

In America, women’s football is not unsuccessfully competing with men’s football in popularity. And he has more arguments: in recent years men have not even been selected for the world championship, and women have confidently won two trophies. There was an expansion in the National Women’s Soccer League in 2020. The new team immediately attracted public attention.

“City of Angels” from the City of Angels

Ouzo Aduba, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman and Jessica Chastain. Sounds like the cast of a new Hollywood blockbuster. This is partly true – this is a list of the founders of a new professional women’s football club from Los Angeles. Angel City is rapidly becoming one of the most prominent professional clubs in the United States, founded and run by women.

Natalie Portman is a big fan of world football in Europe, both women and men. Several years ago, the actress invited some of her Hollywood friends to a friendly before the World Cup to bring attention to women’s football. What began as a friendship between several women with similar hobbies and activist interests has evolved into a full-fledged business project today.

Right now, the Angel City team is focused on building their fan community through social media and other platforms. Natalie was a virtual guest on The Tonight Show, where she spoke about how she feels being a part of City of Angels and a part of the life of these incredible athletes.

We thought, what if we started a club in Los Angeles? This is the center of the entertainment industry! What else can we do to change the perception of women’s sports?

Natalie Portman

The creation of a major women’s soccer franchise is already a new wave of feminism. “Congratulating women on a par with how we congratulate male athletes is a cultural change,” shared Natalie Portman.

In addition to Natalie and her colleagues in the film industry, many famous personalities are involved in the project: the husband of tennis player Serena Williams acted as one of the investors (we are talking about representing the whole family, including the two-year-old daughter of Serena and Alex Alexia Olympia), several representatives of the “golden generation” of the national team USA national football and also world tennis legend Billie Jean King.

From plans to implementation

Angel City Football Club is based in Los Angeles and plans to debut in the 2022 season of the National Women’s Football League (NWSL). In 2021, management has focused on building a coaching staff to support its players and identifying a squad that will help them win championships.

In November 2021, the club presented a game kit. As expected, all the founders took part in the presentation, but this is not the only thing that helped to draw attention to the kit:

Made entirely of recycled polyester

This set from Nike features breathable side panels, Nike Dri-FIT technology and a signature cutout.

10% of the sponsorship contract with Nike will go to the city’s community projects. That’s over $ 2 million over the next few years.

Everyone can try on the form for themselves in the club’s “instagram” in the online format and immediately take a bunch of photos.

It looks so good. I will rock in the stands like the crazy fan I am about to be. We talked about it for so long, and finally it happened.

ACFC Founding Investor Julie Foudy

The geometric pattern of the sunrise on the form “represents the history of the city, which has just begun – the light has just begun to peep out over the horizon.” It symbolizes “a new dawn in women’s sports”. The uniform is available in two versions using the club’s official colors, black and pale pink.

In addition, the zigzag outline around the design follows the outline of the official Los Angeles flag. Team Mantra – Volemos (from Spanish – we fly, we will blow up, – ed.) – located on the back of the head. Jersey was created by renowned art director and graphic designer Matthew Wolff.