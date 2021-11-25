NATO sees no reason to help Poland in the issue of migrants – RBK

Photo: Kacper Pempel / Reuters



Poland is able to independently cope with the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a joint conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda following the talks. Meeting with journalists was broadcast on the alliance’s Twitter page.

“Until now, Poland has dealt with itself without the direct participation of NATO,” he stressed.

Before that, Duda said that he had proposed to Stoltenberg to increase the combat readiness of NATO forces in the region. “I proposed to the Secretary General to increase the readiness of NATO forces in this part of Europe on the eastern flank of NATO,” Duda said.

The migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border has been going on for several months: refugees are trying to get through Poland to the largest and economically developed countries of the EU. The halt in the border areas escalated on November 8, when a large column of migrants arrived at the border of Belarus with Poland. On the same day, Warsaw closed the Kuznitsa – Bruzgi border crossing, near which migrants gathered.