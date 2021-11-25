New Fiction Starring Tom Hanks Wins Apple Original Films Most Successful Premiere

Apple told Deadline that the new sci-fi movie Finch, starring Tom Hanks, was Apple Original Films’ most successful premiere this past weekend. Previously, this title was held by the film “Greyhound” with the same actor.

Apple also confirmed that Founding, Invasion, Season 2 of The Morning Show and, of course, Season 2 of Teda Lasso are popular. The company does not provide exact numbers for views, but Apple TV + is believed to have between 20 and 40 million subscribers worldwide. The most successful series was Ted Lasso, which won an Emmy award.

The number of Apple Original Films already released is approaching 100. The company is expected to release at least 50 more films in 2022. Some of the most anticipated new series for Apple TV + are also being co-produced by Tom Hanks, who is co-producing with Steven Spielberg. We are talking about the sequels of the series “Brothers in Arms” and “Pacific Ocean”, as well as “Lords of the Air.” These series are due out next year.

Also next year, Apple will release flagship original films, including The Tragedy of Macbeth by Joel Cohen, Killer of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese, Liberation starring Will Smith, and the spy thriller Argyle with a starring cast.