New footage from the filming of the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” has appeared on the web

2021-03-03T17: 53

2021-03-03T17: 53

2021-03-10T22: 53

MOSCOW, March 3 – RIA Novosti. New footage from the filming of the upcoming Marvel blockbuster “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which is being created by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, has been posted online, reports the Daily Mail. According to the newspaper, production has been going on for two months in Australia. Recently, the paparazzi spotted Luke Hemsworth, an actor and older brother of Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor. Matt Damon, dressed in a Loki suit, also hit the lens of the photographers. In the previous tape, this role was played by Tom Hiddleston. Attentive viewers immediately remembered that in the film “Thor: Ragnerek” (2017) Damon and Hemsworth Sr. had cameo roles when they portrayed actors who entertained the nobles in Asgard. The only one who was not then was actress Melissa McCarthy. In recent photographs, she appears in the costume of the ruthless goddess Hela, played by Cate Blanchett. In the Daily Mail, it is speculated that the director most likely wants to continue the joke involving the guest actors and partially re-enact events from Thor: Ragnerek. blockbuster movies are kept secret. It is known that the key roles will be played by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, as well as Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Vin Diesel and others. The project’s premiere in Russia is scheduled for May 5, 2022.

