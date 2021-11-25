New Toyota LC Prado, archive numbers and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

Toyota is developing the next-generation Land Cruiser Prado SUV, which is set to premiere in mid-2022. Artist Nikita Chuiko has created several renders with the alleged appearance of the new model, published on Quto.ru. Judging by the sketches, the car will be made in the style of the “older” Land Cruiser 300 model, presented this summer. From its predecessor, the Land Cruiser Prado will differ in LED frontal optics of a new form, visually united by horizontal chrome inserts on the modernized radiator grille with a honeycomb pattern.

Photo: Nikita Chuiko / Quto.ru



Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will be created on a modified version of the TNGA-F platform, which is the basis of the Land Cruiser 300. Prado can also borrow from it a new 3.3-liter V6 diesel engine, which develops 299 hp on the “300”. and 700 Nm of torque. It is possible that the model will also have a modification with a hybrid power plant based on a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine.

Moscow has chosen 140 streets on which UAV cars will drive

The Moscow authorities have chosen the streets on which unmanned vehicles, including taxis, will be tested. Screenshots of the document with their listing were posted on his Vkontakte page by the chairman of the Moscow City Duma, Alexei Shaposhnikov. In total, the list includes about 140 streets. On 18 of them, as well as on the territory of the Skolkovo center, unmanned vehicles will be able to travel with passengers and luggage. Judging by the lists, tests of unmanned vehicles will mainly take place in the south, south-west, west and downtown.