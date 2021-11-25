New Toyota LC Prado, archive numbers and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado: first images
Toyota is developing the next-generation Land Cruiser Prado SUV, which is set to premiere in mid-2022. Artist Nikita Chuiko has created several renders with the alleged appearance of the new model, published on Quto.ru. Judging by the sketches, the car will be made in the style of the “older” Land Cruiser 300 model, presented this summer. From its predecessor, the Land Cruiser Prado will differ in LED frontal optics of a new form, visually united by horizontal chrome inserts on the modernized radiator grille with a honeycomb pattern.
Photo: Nikita Chuiko / Quto.ru
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will be created on a modified version of the TNGA-F platform, which is the basis of the Land Cruiser 300. Prado can also borrow from it a new 3.3-liter V6 diesel engine, which develops 299 hp on the “300”. and 700 Nm of torque. It is possible that the model will also have a modification with a hybrid power plant based on a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine.
Moscow has chosen 140 streets on which UAV cars will drive
The Moscow authorities have chosen the streets on which unmanned vehicles, including taxis, will be tested. Screenshots of the document with their listing were posted on his Vkontakte page by the chairman of the Moscow City Duma, Alexei Shaposhnikov. In total, the list includes about 140 streets. On 18 of them, as well as on the territory of the Skolkovo center, unmanned vehicles will be able to travel with passengers and luggage. Judging by the lists, tests of unmanned vehicles will mainly take place in the south, south-west, west and downtown.
Photo: Konstantin Kokoshkin / Global Look Press
According to RIA Novosti, the Moscow City Duma positively assessed the proposal to introduce an experimental legal regime in Moscow for testing unmanned taxis. As the deputy Valery Golovchenko explained to the publication, it is about testing unmanned taxis on a number of streets on “legal grounds.”
Archive numbers: drivers found a clever loophole to drive without fines
In Russia, some drivers deliberately do not register cars in order to drive with so-called archive numbers and not pay fines for traffic violations. “Most often, such cars are driven by reckless drivers who do not think that they are endangering their lives and the lives of other road users. At the same time, because of the archive numbers, they violate, but remain unpunished, “- explained to” Komsomolskaya Pravda “in the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in St. Petersburg and Leningrad region.
Photo: RBC
In the city, a working group was created specifically to suppress such violations, which managed to find 5.8 thousand of these cars in St. Petersburg and over 2.1 thousand in the Leningrad region. As previously reported, in the regions with the owners of unregistered cars in accordance with the law, they are fighting with the help of special cameras. They calculate the cars taken off the register in the stream and send the information to the nearest traffic police patrol, which detains the driver.