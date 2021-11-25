New Wes Anderson, Russian-Finnish vodka and the long-awaited reunion of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. What to go to the cinema for

The upcoming weekend will give movie lovers a large selection of hits. One of the main premieres of the year – the new film by Wes Anderson – will compete for public attention with the historical epic from Ridley Scott, the adaptation of Balzac with the director and idol of all the world’s gay men, Xavier Dolan, and even with the Russian-Finnish drama about the endless drinking of vodka in a train compartment , which became the triumphant of Cannes. In general, there is something attractive for everyone. The observer of “Snob” Dmitry Kamyshenko has collected the most interesting news

“French Bulletin. Supplement to the newspaper “Liberty. Kansas Evening Sun “”

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Benicio Del Toro, Tilda Swinton

Film-magazine of one of the most distinctive directors of our time. Life in the editorial office of the newspaper is in full swing, despite the regular deaths of employees, interviews and sensations replace each other. It is difficult to describe the plot in any other way – it is more like the content of a magazine. A series of striking events connected with each other is very conditional – a convenient form for Wes Anderson, who, due to this, can concentrate on the visual images he loves so much. Each character lives in his own strange world with the maximum color correction usual for fans of the director. Suitable for those who are tired without a fairy tale. And I missed Anderson.

“The last duel”

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck

A historical drama about courage and duty. One soldier raped another woman. Now the two men are preparing for trial – more precisely, for a mortal battle. The picture demonstrates the way of life and thoughts of each of them, as well as the experiences of the lady of both hearts, who during the men’s showdown remains without the right to vote.

King Richard

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Cast: Will Smith, John Bernthal, Dylan McDermott

Biographical picture of Richard Williams. Hardly many people know who it is, but the whole world knows his two daughters – Serena and Venus Williams, the greatest tennis players in history. The film tells about the difficulty of survival in Compton – one of the most criminal cities in the United States, and the dream of giving your children the best in order to break out of their social class, consisting of bandits and drug dealers.

“Last Night in Soho”

Director: Edgar Wright

Cast: Thomasin Mackenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith

A film about the world of haute couture in London in the 60s and a young milliner who is trying not to get lost in the middle of the business sharks. Gradually, the story of creativity and ambition turns into a beautiful horror. Highly recommended for fans of black comedies like “Zombie Called Sean” or “Kinda Tough Pointers.”

“Coupe number 6”

Director: Juho Kuosmanen

Cast: Yura Borisov, Yulia Aug, Dinara Drukarova

One of the most interesting films of the year. A story about Russia, Finland, trains and loneliness. A Finnish student from Moscow escapes to Murmansk, but she cannot easily get to the Arctic – a Russian miner who does not shine with hospitality and politeness is traveling with her in the compartment. The pressure to engage in dialogue, driven by boredom and limited space, makes the characters realize how unhappy they are. Grand Prix of the Cannes Film Festival.

“Triumph”

Director: Brett Leonard

Cast: R.J. Mitty, Jonathan Shah, Terrence Howard

A film about a teenager with cerebral palsy who dreams of winning the heart of a girl from his school. For her sake, he is ready to become the best fighter and learn to joke. A dramedy inspired by classic American teen films from the early 2000s. The only bonus of the rather average quality of the picture is the main role of Arjay Mitty, whom the viewer remembers from the cult film Breaking Bad.

“Lost Illusions”

Director: Xavier Giannoli

Cast: Benjamin Voisin, Xavier Dolan, Vincent Lacoste

A screen adaptation of the classic novel by Honore de Balzac about the collapse of youthful ideas about a just world. The plot was not transferred to our time, so a costume drama about the customs of the 19th century turned out. One of the main roles is the gay icon Xavier Dolan, who usually plays in his own films, but then decided to try himself with other directors.

“Monster: The Beginning”

Director: Daniel Farrands

Cast: Peyton List, Tobin Bell, Lydia Hirst

Contender for the title of the worst film adaptation of the year. In the original, the painting is called Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman. Eileen Wuornos is one of the most famous serial killers, sentenced to death in 2002. At the age of 20, she married the 69-year-old chairman of the yacht club, but the marriage ended with a suicide attempt for the girl. The picture shows how an outwardly happy and rich life can turn into hell, which will turn a young woman into a serial killer.