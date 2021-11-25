Nice hugged him: Jennifer Aniston touched the Network with a new photo with her dog

The star of “Friends” and “Morning Show” spent the holiday in pleasant company and lit up a mysterious accessory.

Jennifer Aniston does not very often publish new photos on Instagram, but yesterday, in honor of Thanksgiving, she decided to show how her new puppy, Lord Chesterfield, has grown up.

On her page, the 51-year-old star posted three new photos in which she posed with a white dog. Jennifer sat next to the puppy on the floor and hugged him sweetly.

“We are grateful,” the celebrity signed the post.

She was wearing skinny jeans, a black sweater and black heels. Her hair fell to her shoulders and her face was barely made up. What is interesting: on the ring finger of the actress’s left hand was a ring, but she parted with Justin Theroux long ago, and did not advertise the new relationship.

We will remind, the baby Chesterfield Aniston first showed six weeks ago. Then the puppy fell asleep sweetly with a toy in his teeth.

