Nissan X-Trail of the third generation will remain in service (with the prefix Honor) – Auto Review

The new fourth generation X-Trail is already on sale in North America (under the Rogue name) and China. The rest of the world is still in standby mode, and the “third” X-Trail of the 2013 model is still offered there. But it turned out that even in the Chinese market, the third-generation crossover will remain in service and will be sold in parallel with the new model! The old crossover will be “restarted” here under the name Nissan X-Trail Honor.

Of the visible changes – only an additional nameplate at the stern: the exterior and interior will remain intact. There is no talk of cutting down the trim levels either: the X-Trail Honor will have a “leather” interior, electric front seats, a media system, a panoramic roof and other options. But there will be no choice of power units: only a basic two-liter aspirated (154 hp) with a variator and front-wheel drive.

It was the well-deserved four-cylinder engine that became the main reason for the preservation of the old model. Thus, Nissan in China wants to attract conservative customers, because the new X-Trail of the fourth generation is offered here only with a three-cylinder turbo engine 1.5 VC-Turbo (204 hp) with a variable compression ratio. Apparently, even in China, where small supercharged engines have already become the norm, not everyone is ready to buy a car with such a complex engine.

Crossovers of two generations are produced by a joint venture Dongfeng Nissan. The “new old” X-Trail Honor should be cheaper than the fourth-generation crossover, which in China now costs from $ 28,500. Prices will be announced shortly.

I must say that this is not the first time that the X-Trail has been extended the life of the conveyor belt. The first-generation crossover, which left the main markets in 2007, was produced for the countries of Southeast Asia for another year and a half. And the “second” X-Trail from 2015 to 2020 was produced under license in China under the name Dongfeng Fengdu MX6.