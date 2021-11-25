Nobel Prize for BTC Creator and the “Trust Revolution”

mail.kz

Over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency market has shown timid hints of further growth. Some crypto assets have even managed to rise slightly in value. However, bitcoin – the main engine of the market – failed to surpass the closing price of last week, the correspondent of the Kapital.kz business information center reports.

Digital gold was influenced by news from the second most populous country in the world. The Indian government is going to ban cryptocurrencies in the coming months. The bill, which should go to the country’s parliament, may, as conceived by the authors, clear the way for the “official cryptocurrency of India.” The document “will create a favorable basis for the development of an official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India”, as well as grounds for a complete ban of all “private cryptocurrencies” in the country. At the same time, the authors of the draft law make a reservation that certain exceptions to the rules will be allowed, but only “to promote the basic technology and its use.”

Elsewhere on the planet, Australia’s largest bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, is more worried about the risk of being left on the sidelines of progress by ignoring cryptocurrencies. This was announced by its CEO Matt Comin on the air of Bloomberg TV. “We understand the risks of entering the industry, but we see big risks in non-participation. It is important to note that we have no idea about asset prices themselves; we view them as highly volatile and speculative. At the same time, we do not think that the sector and technologies will disappear in the near future and we want to become a part of it, – said the banker. “We would like to create opportunities in DLT and blockchain technology, not just around it.”

Another interesting news of the week concerns the semi-mythical creator of the “first cryptocurrency”. Daniel Leon, co-founder of the Celsius Network crypto-lending platform, proposed nominating Satoshi Nakamoto for the Nobel Prize in Economics for the invention of Bitcoin. “This man has brought more financial benefits to hundreds of thousands of people than the mainstream economists in academia,” he said at a conference hosted by Calcalist and Bank Leumi. Daniel Leon has called cryptocurrencies a “revolution in trust,” as they allowed the exclusion of intermediaries from financial transactions, which in the past were impossible to do without. “Cryptocurrencies will still turn the entire financial system of the world upside down and help optimize it, taking all the parasitic participants out of the brackets,” he said.

At the end of the reporting seven-day period, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market continued to be in a protracted correction. As of Wednesday evening, November 24, 2021, it amounted to $ 2.54 trillion, which is 2.19% below the values ​​recorded at the end of last week.

1. Bitcoin (BTC).

Despite a long and fairly large-scale correction, large investors did not resort to massive Bitcoin sales. This is stated in a study by Glassnode. According to her analysts, long-term investors got rid of only 0.7% of their assets, which amounted to 100 thousand out of 13.5 million BTC. Experts agree that this market behavior is evidence of a strong investor confidence in the asset’s growth potential.

On Wednesday evening, November 24, 2021, the price of “digital gold” against the background of the ongoing correction dropped to $ 56,340. According to the results of the past seven-day period, the market capitalization of bitcoin decreased by $ 64 billion and amounted to $ 1,063 trillion. The share of the “first cryptocurrency” in the total market capitalization fell by 1.63 percentage points and stood at 41.67% at the end of the last reporting period.

2. Ethereum (ETH).

Efir, which lately has never tired of pleasing its supporters and investors, last week ran into criticism of a major financier. The head of the Singapore-based venture capital fund Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu, chastised Ethereum on his blog for excessively high fees that prevent market newcomers from using this blockchain network. “Yes, I gave up on Ethereum despite supporting it in the past. This is because Ethereum has abandoned its users … The idea of ​​sitting around and blinking, watching commissions burn and idolizing the results of abstract performance tests, while literally zero newbies can afford to use the network is disgusting. ” – he wrote. Su Zhu added that, apparently, the “ether” became hostage to the “founders’ dilemma” when they “are too rich and do not remember what they planned to do in the first place.” “Users are beside themselves with the promise of a bright future. And then they say that they have to pay more than $ 100 in transaction fees to enjoy the work of the Ethereum network, and then they begin to tell tales about how it was worth being smarter and buying ETH for $ 10 so that they never think about the price of transactions, ”explained entrepreneur. Su Zhu believes that “ether” needs to correct itself and start moving towards the “good of users”, that is, according to the investor’s plan, return to its origins.

On Wednesday evening, November 24, 2021, the price of digital oil was $ 4,218, contrary to general market trends. At the same time, the weekly growth of the asset value was modest, but significant in the context of the market, 0.81%. The share of Ethereum (ETH) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization during this time increased by 0.36 percentage points and amounted to 19.56%.

3. Binance Coin (BNB). On Wednesday evening, November 24, 2021, BNB was valued at $ 583.11. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency increased by 1.9%, which was the best result in the top 6 cryptocurrencies. The share of Binance Coin (BNB) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization increased by 0.11 percentage points to 3.81%.

4. Solana (SOL). On Wednesday evening, November 24, 2021, the SOL value settled at $ 209.79. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the cost of this cryptocurrency decreased by 1.99%. At the same time, the share of Solana (SOL) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization was 2.5%.

5. Cordano (ADA).

On Wednesday evening, November 24, 2021, Cordano (ADA) was priced at $ 1.63. The value of this digital asset over the past seven days dropped by 11.89%, and its share in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization fell by 0.27 percentage points to 2.13%

6. Ripple (XRP).

Ripple has a great chance of winning the ill-fated standoff with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This opinion is shared by the CEO of the cryptocurrency company Greg Garlinghouse. He stated that Ripple has made significant progress in its litigation with the SEC and the lawsuit could end as early as 2022. “Despite the slow progress of the trial, we see real progress. The judge asks the right questions, realizing that it’s not just about Ripple, ”he said. Greg Garlinghouse reiterated his words that any decision made by the court “will have widespread implications for the entire cryptocurrency industry.” He believes that the SEC’s claims against Ripple are regulatory arbitrariness and an attempt to hide the commission’s incompetence in regulating the new industry.