https://ria.ru/20211125/potok-1760640736.html

Poland realized: soon it will be necessary to obey Russia, not the United States

2021-11-25T02: 43

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. At a meeting with his Croatian counterpart Andrei Plenkovich in Zagreb, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that the EU will become more dependent on Russia if Nord Stream 2 is launched. His words are reported by the publication Euractiv. The Polish politician believes that Moscow allegedly uses gas as a “political trump card.” The Kremlin responded by saying that Western politicians miscalculated when switching to alternative energy sources. In turn, President Vladimir Putin called the statements about the use of gas by Russia as a weapon “complete nonsense and nonsense”. Moscow has repeatedly noted that Gazprom is fulfilling all its obligations to its European partners and is ready to sell more natural gas. Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, which runs along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. Its construction was completed in September. The project was actively opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the EU, and Ukraine, which is afraid of losing transit. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that this is a commercial enterprise beneficial to both Russia and the European Union.

https://ria.ru/20211118/gaz-1759564982.html

https://ria.ru/20211124/sanktsii-1760448451.html

