North Korea banned Kim Jong-un’s leather coats from wearing

In North Korea, people were banned from wearing leather coats. The reason is that the leader of the state, Kim Jong-un, loves them very much, and copying his image is a challenge to the authority of the leader, writes the Daily Mail.

Copying the image of a leader is an attempt to challenge his authority XinHua / GlobalLook Press

Kim first donned such a coat in 2019, after which they quickly became popular among the North Korean elite, as they were considered a way to emphasize their loyalty to the leader. In addition, members of the highest North Korean nomenclature could afford to buy real leather.

But the trend did not go unnoticed, fakes made of synthetic leather spread, and fashionable bows became available to other residents of North Korea. So the “fashion police” went into battle – sellers were notified of the ban on the sale of such coats due to fears that mass following the trend “cheapens” Kim’s appearance and undermines his credibility.

“[Полиция] states that wearing clothing similar to that of the supreme leader is “an attempt to challenge the authority of the highest dignity,” a source explained to Free Asia Radio.