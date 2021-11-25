North Korea banned leather coats to preserve Kim Jong-un’s authority – Gazeta.Ru

In the DPRK, it was forbidden to wear leather cloaks in order to prevent undermining the authority of the leader of Kim Jong-un. About it approves American media outlet Radio Free Asia citing sources.

The reason for the ban was that Kim Jong-un loves such clothes – it was he who set the fashion trend, appearing for the first time in a leather coat on TV in 2019. In 2021, this piece of wardrobe became popular again after the leader arrived in it for a military parade.

Now, the country’s authorities have decided that copying Kim’s image is a challenge to the authority of the leader. This is also due to the proliferation of counterfeits that have flooded retail outlets. It is reported that law enforcement officers allegedly confiscated leather outerwear from sellers in markets and citizens who appear in them in public places.

Previously “Gazeta.Ru” reportedthat the DPRK banned the wearing of skinny jeans, some types of body piercings and as many as 15 haircuts. All this, according to Kim Jong-un, symbolizes the “capitalist way of life.”