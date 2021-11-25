https://ria.ru/20211125/qr-kody-1760792545.html

North Ossetia supported a project on QR codes in public places

PYATIGORSK, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Parliament of North Ossetia re-voted and supported the bill on amendments to the law on sanitary and epidemiological welfare, which introduce the use of QR codes in public places and on a number of types of transport, the Russian government told RIA Novosti on November 12, two bills were submitted to the State Duma. which involve the introduction of QR codes for visiting public places, as well as for travel by rail and air. Prior to the discussion of bills in the State Duma, the regions must submit their responses to them, after which the State Duma Committee on Health will begin to consider them and prepare for the first reading. sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population “(regarding the introduction of some restrictive measures in order to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus infection). After the first consideration, the bill did not receive the required number of votes. 44 deputies voted for, 4 against, and one abstained,” said in the Legislative Assembly after the second vote. The Chairman of the Parliament of North Ossetia Alexei Machnev, in an interview with the Alania State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, said that representatives of the United Russia faction had asked to reconsider the issue. where they reflected their opinion that their opinion was not taken into account, because at the meeting of the faction, during the discussion, the members of the faction unanimously supported and agreed with this legislative initiative. And they asked to reconsider and take their opinion into account, as a result of which the leader of the faction appealed to the parliament in my name and we discussed this issue again, and as a result, a resolution was adopted by a majority vote, according to which this federal legislative initiative was supported by the parliament of the Republic of North Ossetia -Alania “, – said Machnev.

