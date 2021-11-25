https://ria.ru/20211125/kody-1760702379.html

Parliament of North Ossetia did not support the bill on QR codes

Parliament of North Ossetia did not support the bill on QR codes – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

Parliament of North Ossetia did not support the bill on QR codes

The parliament of North Ossetia did not support the federal bill on the introduction of QR codes, the press service of the legislative assembly told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

PYATIGORSK, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The parliament of North Ossetia did not support the federal bill on the introduction of QR codes, the press service of the legislative assembly told RIA Novosti. Approval needs 35 votes. Two bills requiring the mandatory use of QR codes in public places and in transport were submitted to the State Duma on November 12. The first provides that Russians will be able to visit public events, cultural institutions, restaurants and cafes, as well as non-food stores with the presentation of either a QR code on vaccination, or a document confirming that a person has had COVID-19, or a medical withdrawal from vaccination. According to the second, QR codes will be required to buy tickets for trains and airplanes. At the same time, a transitional period will be in effect until February 1 – it will be possible to present a negative PCR test. Before the discussion begins in the State Duma, the regions must submit responses to the bills. After that, the Duma Healthcare Committee will begin consideration and preparations for the first reading will begin.

