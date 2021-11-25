PCR test for coronavirus can be done for free – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Under the compulsory medical insurance policy, they will now be free to test for coronavirus in the following cases: if there are signs of an acute cold and at the same time symptoms of COVID-19 appear; when you need to make sure that the patient has finally recovered; with a positive rapid test for coronavirus to confirm the diagnosis. Until recently, ARVI patients did PCR tests in paid laboratories at their own expense.

In addition, the decree stipulates that the regions have the right to independently establish additional cases for free testing. For example, when examining citizens who have been in contact with patients with COVID-19 in epidemic foci.

As Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted at the last meeting of the Coordination Council for Combating the Spread of Coronavirus Infection, it is important that as many citizens as possible undergo testing, and it should remain accessible to people. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers recalled that Rospotrebnadzor has already increased the coverage of testing the population. There should be at least 300 tests daily per 100,000 people.

In order to make testing more and more accessible to Russians, the government has made changes to the program of state guarantees of free provision of medical care to citizens for the current and two subsequent years.