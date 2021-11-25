Persons non grata: who has been branded by the “culture of abolition” and for what “merits” | Cinema

Reason for “cancellation“. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has received public criticism for her controversial transphobic comments on Twitter. Case materials: The writer re-posted to her page the article “Opinion: Creating a fairer world for people who are menstruating after COVID-19” and signed it as follows: “People who are menstruating. I’m sure there was a special word for these people. Someone help me remember. Zhunschiny? Zhmenshchiny? “

A flurry of negative comments rained down under the post. Rowling was also condemned by former Potter colleagues – Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. A few days later, the author tried to explain her position, but few were convinced by the arguments.

Fans paint over the name of the writer, call for a boycott of her works and ask the publisher to stop funding her activities.

