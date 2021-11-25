Peskov appreciated Putin’s readiness for “unpopular measures” on COVID – RBK

Photo: Maxim Korotchenko / TASS



Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for “unpopular measures” in connection with the spread of the coronavirus and does not shrink from responsibility. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, reports “RIA Novosti”.

So, when asked whether the president is ready to take such unpopular steps among the population as the introduction of QR codes, Peskov replied: responsibility on himself, he has repeatedly proved this in the most difficult moments. “

At the same time, the press secretary of the head of state indicated that Putin is a supporter of thoughtful, deliberate and balanced actions, and the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented. “And the main task – to encourage citizens to be more actively vaccinated and revaccinated, of course, dictates the need for a number of measures,” he added.

In addition, according to Peskov, the country’s leadership found itself in a difficult situation in connection with plans related to the introduction of QR codes in transport and in public places. “This is a difficult task, and each time you have to walk along a very, very narrow blade – on the one hand, to save people and ensure their health, and on the other hand, not to harm the country’s economy,” he concluded.

In connection with the increase in the incidence of coronavirus since the beginning of autumn, Putin signed a decree on non-working days with salary retention from October 30 to November 7, and later the government introduced a bill to the State Duma on the mandatory introduction of QR codes in intercity and international transport.

According to the headquarters, 33 796 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Russia per day, which is 238 more than the day before. At the same time, another 1238 people died. The leaders in the number of deaths from COVID-19 were Moscow (92), St. Petersburg (65) and the Moscow region (60).

A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Operational Headquarters for Combating Infection Tatiana Golikova said that, despite the reduction in the number of infected people in the country, the mortality rate of COVID-19 remains practically at the same level. “As before, more than 1.2 thousand of our citizens die every day. These are serious, dramatic statistics, ”she said.