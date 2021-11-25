Peskov commented on Bastrykin’s words about the exam – Society

MOSCOW, November 24. / TASS /. The ministries of education and education and science listen to different points of view on the Unified State Exam, including the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, but independently build a line on the development of the education system. This opinion was expressed in an interview with reporters on Wednesday by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“The head of the Investigative Committee has a broad outlook, he has his own personal opinion on the most socially important issues and topics. – said the representative of the Kremlin. He stated that Bastrykin “expressed his point of view.”

“I am sure that our Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Education and Science listen carefully to all points of view and then independently build a line on the development of our education system,” Peskov emphasized. Thus, he answered the question to what extent Bastrykin’s statements about the Unified State Exam and the education system were agreed with the President of the Russian Federation.

A Kremlin spokesman answered in the affirmative when asked whether Vladimir Putin and Bastrykin meet regularly. “Of course, he constantly reports to the head of state,” said Peskov.

On Tuesday, speaking at the scientific-practical conference “The Role of Law in Ensuring Human Well-Being,” the Chairman of the Investigative Committee spoke in favor of reviving the Soviet school of education, which, in his opinion, was the best in the world. Bastrykin called the Unified State Exam torture for young people and called for it to be canceled.