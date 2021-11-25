https://ria.ru/20211125/putin-1760679993.html

Peskov commented on Putin’s attitude to unpopular measures on COVID-19

Peskov commented on Putin’s attitude to unpopular measures on COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the readiness of the head of state for unpopular measures on COVID-19, noted that Vladimir Putin is a supporter of balance in decision-making. The Kremlin spokesman recalled that when it was necessary to act decisively for the good of the people and the country, the Russian leader never did not shy away from responsibility and took it upon himself. At the same time, he stressed that Putin always prefers thoughtful actions. On November 12, the government submitted two bills to the State Duma on the mandatory use of QR codes. The first provides that Russians will be able to visit public events, cultural institutions, restaurants and cafes, as well as non-food stores with the presentation of either a QR code on vaccination, or a document confirming that a person has had COVID-19, or a medical withdrawal from vaccination. According to the second document, QR codes will be required to purchase train and plane tickets. At the same time, a transitional period will be in effect until February 1 – it will be possible to present a negative PCR test. Last week, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the bills were sent to collect feedback and suggestions in the regions, the Public and Accounts Chambers, as well as the Federation Council. remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03%, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection between mortality from SARS-CoV-2 and the rejection of preventive immunization. This was also pointed out in Rospotrebnadzor: according to the head of the department, Anna Popova, there are almost no vaccinated among the dead.

