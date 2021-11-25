https://ria.ru/20211125/qr-kod-1760691654.html

Peskov commented on Volodin's post about QR codes

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the post of the Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin regarding the introduction of QR codes, said that any methods of obtaining reliable feedback from the population are welcome. the government of the Russian Federation to the system of QR codes. The post has already collected almost 300 thousand comments. “Any methods of obtaining reliable feedback from the population are welcome, because, of course, this much more objectively and clearly shows the real mood, requests, support or fear of some mistakes. Therefore, this can only be welcomed. we have no such plans yet, “Peskov told reporters when asked how promising, in the Kremlin’s opinion, such methods of discussing bills are. The Kremlin spokesman found it difficult to answer the question of the reliability of such opinions.” It is difficult to talk about reliability here. We did not understand this volume and we do not have such an opportunity, but, for sure, Volodin, who initiated this discussion, or his assistants in some way will analyze these comments. Still, bills go through parliament, parliamentary experts are working. Therefore, of course, getting feedback from people – this is extremely important, “- said Peskov.

