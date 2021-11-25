Peskov compared the number of critics of restrictions and those who want to survive in a pandemic – RBC

Photo: Yuri Kochetkov / EPA / TASS



There will always be people dissatisfied with the coronavirus restrictions, but there are significantly fewer of them than those who want to stay alive during the pandemic. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS.

Journalists asked him if the Kremlin feared protests and increased discontent amid antiquated restrictions.

“Undoubtedly, there are and will remain people who are unhappy with covid restrictions. But there are much fewer of them than those people who want to stay alive in the face of the threat of a pandemic, in the face of the threat of coronavirus, “Peskov replied.

On November 12, bills on the introduction of QR codes in public places and in transport were submitted to the State Duma. The fact that the authorities are developing bills was previously told to RBC by sources who participated in their development. The first document implies admission to public events, to cafes and restaurants, as well as to cultural institutions from February 1, 2022, only by a QR code about vaccination or previous illness. You can also present a certificate of medical treatment. It is assumed that the measures will work until June 1 of next year.