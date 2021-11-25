https://ria.ru/20211125/polsha-1760704477.html

Poland allowed the closure of checkpoints on the border with Belarus

Poland allowed the closure of checkpoints on the border with Belarus

WARSAW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Poland does not rule out the closure of the next checkpoints on the border with Belarus, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Marcin Przydach after a meeting with the participation of the country’s leadership and security agencies. crossing (Kuznica). We are absolutely committed to securing the Polish border, “- said Przydach.” If the situation escalates, you will have to close the next border crossings, “he added. The Kuznica automobile checkpoint was closed for about two weeks back on the initiative of the Polish side due to the migration crisis. A large number of migrants gathered close to him and tried to storm into the territory of Poland. On Thursday, Poland delivered an ultimatum to Belarus, promising to close the railway checkpoint in Kuznica if the situation does not improve by November 21. Until now, this railway checkpoint remains open. In a reply letter, the Belarusian authorities said that there were no more migrants in the Kuznitsa area and were ready to resume the work of the Kuznitsa automobile checkpoint. Several thousand migrants had accumulated on the border between Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially aggravating the situation with refugees.

