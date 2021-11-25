https://ria.ru/20211125/polsha-1760749495.html

Poland does not intend to pay the fine imposed by the EU Court

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland would not pay the fine imposed on it by the EU Court because the EU “exceeded its mandate.” RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

Poland

European Commission

Mateusz Moravetski

European Parliament

PARIS, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland would not pay the fine imposed on it by the EU Court of Justice because the EU “exceeded its mandate.” court. Earlier, the EU Court demanded the immediate termination of the work of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court of Poland. According to the EC, the activities of the disciplinary chamber, which can make decisions on the professional activities of judges, threaten their independence and impartiality. “The EU has exceeded its powers. in response to the question why Poland is not going to pay the fine. According to the prime minister, the EU institutions – the European Parliament, the Court and the European Commission – “want to increase their powers.” Earlier in November, the Deputy Foreign Minister of the republic Pavel Jablonski said on the air of the RMF FM radio station that Poland has yet to start paying fines imposed by an EU court. In May, it was reported that an EU court, at the request of the Czech Republic, ordered Poland to immediately stop all work at the Turov mine. The Czech side is protesting against the planned expansion of the mine, as this could reduce the level of groundwater, create problems with water supply to nearby territories and damage the environment. And on September 20, the EU court ordered Poland, which did not comply with its decision, to pay 500 thousand euros as a daily fine up to the termination of production at the mine.

Poland

2021

