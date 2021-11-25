Poland: hundreds of migrants still try to break out of Belarus with the support of border guards

2 hours ago

Photo author, Straz_Graniczna Photo caption, The video posted by the Poles (see link below) shows a whole light show from the Belarusian side, from behind the soldiers standing at the barriers.

The Polish border guard on Thursday announced that 375 illegal immigrants had tried to break through the border from Belarus the day before, and published a video in which Belarusian border guards blind Polish colleagues with lasers and stroboscopes at night.

As Reuters reports with reference to the Polish border department, on Wednesday, November 24, 375 attempts to cross the border from Belarus were recorded. Polish border guards report that they sent 56 illegal immigrants back to Belarus, and detained two Iraqis.

According to the Polish border guard, on the evening of November 24, around the village of Cheremkha, about 200 people tried to break through to Polish territory at once.

“Stones and sticks were thrown at Polish employees. Belarusian border guards blinded Polish employees with stroboscopes and lasers,” the Polish border guard said in a tweet.

Cheremkha is located near the border of Poland with the Brest region of Belarus, that is, much to the south of the Bruzgi-Kuznitsa border checkpoint on the Grodno-Bialystok highway, where about two thousand migrants tried to break through the border earlier in November. On this northern section of the border, a Polish soldier was injured on Tuesday.

As the Polish radio reported with reference to the border guard, on Tuesday morning two groups of 30-40 people tried to break through the border near the village of Melniki, throwing stones, sticks and firecrackers at Polish border guards and soldiers. “One soldier received a head injury and received medical assistance,” spokeswoman for the Polish border guard Anna Michalska told reporters.

Flight from Minsk canceled

Belarus’ neighboring countries of the European Union – Poland, Lithuania, Latvia – and the European Union as a whole accuse the Belarusian authorities, led by Alexander Lukashenko, of having deliberately set up a flow of thousands of migrants from the Middle East and drive them to the border with EU countries in order to provoke a crisis.

Photo author, BELTA / EPA Photo caption, On Thursday, migrants held a protest at the Kuznitsa-Bruzgi border crossing

In recent days, Lukashenka agreed to send some of the migrants back. On Thursday, another flight with 100 such “returnees” was to take off from Minsk to Baghdad, but it was canceled. According to the press service of the Minsk airport, this was done by the decision of the Iraqi Airways company.

Nevertheless, on Thursday evening two more planes flew from Iraq to Minsk to return migrants. A spokesman for the authorities of the Kurdish autonomy of Iraq told Agence France-Presse that the first flight with 185 passengers on board should return to the regional capital of Erbil after midnight.

On November 18, 431 migrants were brought from Belarus to Iraq by an Iraqi Airways plane.

On Thursday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki once again, among other topics, discussed the situation on the border with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Photo author, BelTA / EPA Photo caption, Many migrants still live in the Belarusian logistics center near the Kuznitsa-Bruzgi checkpoint

Merkel said at their joint press conference in Berlin that the EU is united in opposing Minsk, which has turned migrants into a weapon in the fight against Europe, and at the same time wants to ensure that people stuck at the border do not end up in inhuman conditions.