Poland: hundreds of migrants still try to break out of Belarus with the support of border guards

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
44

Belarusian soldiers on the Polish border, where migrants try to break through

Photo author, Straz_Graniczna

Photo caption,

The video posted by the Poles (see link below) shows a whole light show from the Belarusian side, from behind the soldiers standing at the barriers.

The Polish border guard on Thursday announced that 375 illegal immigrants had tried to break through the border from Belarus the day before, and published a video in which Belarusian border guards blind Polish colleagues with lasers and stroboscopes at night.

As Reuters reports with reference to the Polish border department, on Wednesday, November 24, 375 attempts to cross the border from Belarus were recorded. Polish border guards report that they sent 56 illegal immigrants back to Belarus, and detained two Iraqis.

According to the Polish border guard, on the evening of November 24, around the village of Cheremkha, about 200 people tried to break through to Polish territory at once.

“Stones and sticks were thrown at Polish employees. Belarusian border guards blinded Polish employees with stroboscopes and lasers,” the Polish border guard said in a tweet.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here