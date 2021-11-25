https://ria.ru/20211125/sanktsii-1760761710.html
Polish Prime Minister proposed to introduce trade sanctions against Belarus
BERLIN, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki believes that trade sanctions against Belarus would be effective. “We would not want an escalation, but if we are forced to do this, then the states should have some kind of protection tools. I would not be so sure about the fact that sanctions against Belarus may be ineffectual, “Moravetsky said after meeting with Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday. Currently, Belarus is subject to four packages of EU sanctions, which concern, as individuals, and enterprises. In connection with the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the EU is discussing a fifth package. Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially aggravating the situation with refugees.
