https://ria.ru/20211125/sanktsii-1760761710.html

Polish Prime Minister proposed to introduce trade sanctions against Belarus

Polish Prime Minister proposed to introduce trade sanctions against Belarus – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

Polish Prime Minister proposed to introduce trade sanctions against Belarus

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki believes that trade sanctions against Belarus would be effective. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

2021-11-25T17: 45

2021-11-25T17: 45

2021-11-25T17: 45

in the world

Belarus

Poland

European Union

Mateusz Moravetski

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756640322_0:68:2297:1360_1920x0_80_0_0_779ea752165be9b9ad9620dff4de7a3f.jpg

BERLIN, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki believes that trade sanctions against Belarus would be effective. “We would not want an escalation, but if we are forced to do this, then the states should have some kind of protection tools. I would not be so sure about the fact that sanctions against Belarus may be ineffectual, “Moravetsky said after meeting with Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday. Currently, Belarus is subject to four packages of EU sanctions, which concern, as individuals, and enterprises. In connection with the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the EU is discussing a fifth package. Several thousand migrants have accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland in recent weeks, hoping to get to the EU countries. The Polish authorities have strengthened border security, pulled in the military and thwarted attempts by illegal immigrants to enter the country, blaming Minsk for the migration crisis. All these accusations are denied by Belarus, claiming that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants to its territory and artificially aggravating the situation with refugees.

Belarus

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756640322_70-0:2297:1670_1920x0_80_0_0_b4cfa3d31d473d062e470f89c840dbda.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, Poland, the European Union, Mateusz Moravetsky, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus